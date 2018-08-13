InventHelp Inventor Develops Christian Bingo Game (ROH-510)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Syracuse, N.Y., has developed the patent pending HALLELUJAH GAME, a new Bingo-style game that features subjects from the Bible.

"I wanted to offer a game for children to play on rainy days," said the inventor. The patent pending HALLELUJAH GAME provides an educational and fun game for children and adults. It is the perfect game choice for Christian families, churches and schools. It will offer a fun way to spend time with family, friends and classmates. The game will allow players to reflect on their values and faith. This simple yet inspirational game is easy to set up and play.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ROH-510, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

