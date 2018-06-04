He developed a prototype for the patent-pending SMART RACK to automatically track shelf inventory for individual packs of cigarettes, which eliminates the occurrence of manual counting errors. As such, it saves time, effort and money, improving both store productivity and customer service. At the same time, it is a deterrent to employee theft. This unique inventory management aid is also efficient, versatile and easy to use. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's work experience inspired the idea. "I got tired of counting cigarette packs to keep track of stock in my store," he said, "and wanted a better way to monitor cigarette inventory."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LST-846, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-cigarette-display-unit-with-inventory-tracker-lst-846-300658467.html

SOURCE InventHelp

