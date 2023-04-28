InventHelp Inventor Develops Cleaning Tool for Removing Hair from Clippers (LAX-1527)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a specially designed cleaning tool for removing hair clippings from hairstyling clippers," said an inventor, from Compton, Calif., "so I invented the FINGER BRUSH. My design would increase efficiency and safety for hairstylists and barbers."

The invention provides an improved means of removing hair clippings from hairstyling clippers used in salons and barbershops. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of using a separate brush to remove the clippings. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional hairstylists and barbers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

