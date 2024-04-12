InventHelp Inventor Develops Combination Purse/Tablet for Women (HOF-454)

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way for women to carry a computer tablet within a purse," said an inventor, from Manvel, Texas, "so I invented the E SMART PURSE. My secure design would help prevent the purse and tablet from being broken into and the location services would be used in the event the purse gets misplaced or stolen."

The invention provides an improved purse that would incorporate a tablet computer. In doing so, it eliminates the need to carry a separate electronic device. As a result, it would save valuable space within the purse, and it increases security and peace of mind. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-HOF-454, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

