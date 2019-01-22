InventHelp Inventor Develops Combination Toilet Urinal (ALL-1771)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Hephzipah, Ga., felt that conventional toilets needed an enhancement so they would better accommodate the needs of both men and women. His idea not only addresses those needs but improves the level of hygiene in any bathroom.

He developed TOILET BOWL EXTENDER to increases the functionality of a conventional toilet to include a urinal. As such, it contains urine splashes in the same manner as traditional urinals. At the same time, it improves the toilet experience for women since the seat is never left up. Its innovative design eases toilet and urinal use by handicapped persons as well. This invention is also easy to install, maintain and use and remains firmly in place. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I travel extensively and am often disturbed by the unsanitary conditions I find in bathrooms," he said, "particularly in and around the toilet."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1771, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

