An inventor from Sherwood, Ark., has invented FOOT SAVER, a device that attaches to the step of a stepladder to provide a larger, more stable, secure, and comfortable area on which to stand. "I wanted to find a way to solve the foot cramping, fatigue and overall discomfort that results from standing on a ladder for extended periods of time," said the inventor. "My invention improves comfort and enhances efficiency when working while on a ladder." FOOT SAVER provides workers with enhanced comfort while on a ladder, improving productivity and efficiency by providing users with greater confidence.

This invention reduces strain on a worker's feet, lower legs and back. Additionally, it minimizes fatigue, reducing the chance of an accident or injury resulting from falling off a ladder. It can be easily installed to or removed from ladder steps as needed.

The original design was submitted to the National office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HTM-6377, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-comfort-enhancing-ladder-platform-htm-6377-300667336.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

