InventHelp Inventor Develops COMFORT RIDER (HLW-1991)

The COMFORT RIDER provides a comfortable way to listen to music while traveling. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional travel pillows. As a result, it eliminates the need to transport multiple items and it increases comfort, organization and entertainment. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for travelers. Additionally, the COMFORT RIDER is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide a more enjoyable travel experience."

