He developed the ARM REST SOLUTION to conveniently support the arms while in a seated position. The accessory enhances comfort while traveling by automobile, bus, train, plane, etc. The device enables the user to rest and relax, and it also helps the user to fall asleep more easily. The unit prevents encroachment on the personal space of fellow travelers. Furthermore, the invention features an easy-to-use, low-cost design.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-OCM-1225, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-comfort-solution-for-travelers-ocm-1225-300658591.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

