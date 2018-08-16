InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfort/Safety Accessory for Romantic Encounters (OCC-1347)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a therapist, I have heard stories from individual clients, couples and friends about difficulty with sexual intimacy, including fears of being harmed by their partner accidentally during the act," said an inventor from Long Beach, Calif. "To make sex safer and more enjoyable, and provide peace of mind, I came up with this specialized accessory."

SUGAR LIPS prevents accidental injury during sex. This alleviates fears. It provides added peace of mind to concerned individuals. The accessory is designed to make sex more enjoyable and pleasurable.

The unit is a soft, silicone guard that goes over the teeth to enhance comfort and safety. It is producible in a variety of sizes, colors, designs and flavors.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-OCC-1347, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

