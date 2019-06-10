InventHelp Inventor Develops Comic-Book Storage Accessory for Optimal Preservation (NJD-1794)

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a professional collector of comic books, I recognized the need for something to take up the extra space in partially filled storage boxes," said an inventor from Union City, N.J. "If the space is left open, comics will shift during transit, damaging the paper. I came up with this idea to keep my collection in mint condition."

He developed the patent pending COMIC BOOK ORGANIZER to support comic books in a partially filled storage box. The unit prevents comics from shifting during storage or transport. This prevents comics from getting damaged as a result of moving around the box. It is designed to keep comic books in mint condition. The invention helps comic books retain their value for collectors and enthusiasts. Additionally, it offers added peace of mind that comic books are stored safely to preserve their delicate pages.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1794, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

