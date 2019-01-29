InventHelp Inventor Develops Commode for Vehicle Use (JMC-2173)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "We were going to drive from Oregon to New York and back again in order to visit family," said an inventor from Astoria, Ore. "Gramma went with us, and it was very tiring because we had to stop repeatedly and use unsanitary outside restrooms. I came up with this idea so that we would have a way to go to the bathroom in the vehicle. That way, we do not have to search for somewhere to stop."

She developed the ROADTRIP COMMODE to enable vehicle occupants to use the restroom while traveling. The accessory eliminates the need to search for an appropriate place to pull over in order to use a public bathroom, which saves time on long trips. The unit captures and contains everything to keep the vehicle clean and tidy. The invention offers added peace of mind. Additionally, it is ideal for use on trips with young children and/or the elderly.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JMC-2173, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

