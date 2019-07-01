InventHelp Inventor Develops Complete Laundry Processor called Laundry Buddy (SFO-636)

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of having to manually take washed clothes from the washer to the dryer, and then dried clothes out from the dryer. Also, it was really annoying when I would have to re-wash clothes because they had been left too long in the washer and developed a moldy odor, or when I would have to re-dampen and re-dry clothes left too long in the dryer to get the wrinkles out," said an inventor from San Jose, Calif. "This led me to develop the LAUNDRY BUDDY, which is a complete laundry processor. The user puts her dirty laundry in, and about 1-1/2 hours later, receives all her clean, dry, fluffed-up laundry into her spacious laundry basket, to be put away at her leisure."

This appliance does it all: it washes, then dries, then puts the clean, dry, fluffy clothes into the waiting laundry basket, where it can sit indefinitely without getting compressed and wrinkled, until the user wishes to put it away. No more does the user have to remember, and be available, to transfer her wash to the dryer and her dried clothes out of the dryer in a timely manner. It is all done for her.

Once the dirty laundry is put into the LAUNDRY BUDDY, the user can completely forget about it and go about her day. She will receive her clean, dry, fluffy clothes waiting in her laundry tub.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SFO-636, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

