InventHelp Inventor Develops Construction Substrate Sheet Product for Corners (JMT-242)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved substrate material for finishing interior or exterior corner edges," said an inventor, from Jackson, Wy., "so I invented the FINAL CORNER. My design would save time and it would offer a higher level of consistency in quality finish."

The patent-pending invention provides a new building construction substrate sheet product for creating drywall corner trim and window areas. In doing so, it eliminates the multiple-step, time-consuming procedures typically required. As a result, it increases efficiency and it offers consistent aesthetics. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install so it is ideal for drywall installers, contractors, construction workers, and do-it-yourself enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-242, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp