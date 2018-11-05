InventHelp Inventor Develops Consumer Coupon Card (DLL-3358)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2018 An inventor from Hutchins, Texas, has developed THE KNOT JUST-A-CARD, a personal card that allows a consumer to receive a broad range of automatic coupon discounts within a given time period and expiration date.

"I was in line at a grocery store, and the woman in front of me held up the line while sifting through her notebook of coupons," said the inventor. THE KNOT JUST-A-CARD eliminates the need for paper coupons and the organization of them. It also eliminates searching online for coupons. This novel card offers customers coupon savings without the time and effort needed to collect and organize them. This will, in turn, help save consumers' time and money at various retail outlets. Ultimately, this card will streamline and simplify the coupon collecting process by allowing coupons to be stored on one unit. These cards are producible in various colors and design patterns.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-3358, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

