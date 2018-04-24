InventHelp Inventor Develops Control and Containment System for Wildfires (MTN-3000)

He developed the patent pending HELI-WIND to allow helicopters to control and direct fires. It also is usable with trains and utility trucks. The system helps direct fires to designated areas where there is less risk to people and property. It makes it easier to contain wildfires. The invention is designed to enhance personal safety. It assists with reducing damages to areas prone to wildfires. In addition, the invention is easy to use.

