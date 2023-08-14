InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for Medicine Bottle Caps (TLS-405)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to dispense one to three pills or capsules from a pill bottle without spilling the entire contents into my hand," said an inventor, from Ruskin, Fla., "so I invented the BUBBLE CAP. My design would offer easier and more controlled dispensing and it would help to prevent cross contamination."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective attachment for the cap on a medicine bottle. In doing so, it enables pills to be dispensed in a more sanitary and accurate fashion. As a result, it helps to prevent the user from spilling pills into the hands, table or floor and it increases safety, sanitation and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

