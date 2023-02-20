InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Entree Carrier for Restaurants (KSC-1558)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've worked in the hospitality field for more than 20 years and thought there could be a better way for servers to transport entrees and plates to and from the kitchen in a stable and convenient manner," said an inventor, from Kansas City, Mo., "so I invented the ENTREE CARRIER. My design would reduce heavy lifting and accidental drops and spills."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective carrier for transporting multiple food plates in a restaurant. In doing so, it eliminates the need to carry plates by hand. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also helps to maintain the temperature of entrees. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use and maneuver so it is ideal for restaurants, hotels, banquet facilities, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-KSC-1558, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp