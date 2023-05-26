InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Fish Carrier (TNO-192)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a mechanic and I was constantly climbing in and out of the back of my truck to access tools in the behind-the-cab toolbox. I thought there could be a better way," said an inventor, from Walker, La., "so I invented the J 5. My design allows you to easily get your tools without climbing, reaching or straining."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved toolbox for a work truck. In doing so, it ensures that tools are easily accessible when needed. As a result, it eliminates the hassle of climbing in and out of the truck and it reduces physical strain. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, trade workers, owners of pickup trucks, etc.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TNO-192, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp