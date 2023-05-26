InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Fish Carrier (TRO-885)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple accessory that allows a fisherman to transport multiple catches with one hand," said an inventor, from Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the FISH CARRIER. My design would eliminate the need to strain or make multiple trips from a fishing spot to a vehicle."

The invention provides an improved way to transport catches from a fishing spot with one hand. In doing so, it ensures that the other hand is free for carrying rods and reels and a tackle box. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience and it saves time and effort. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

