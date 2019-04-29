InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Hair Coloring Accessory (CPC-420)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way to cover gray hair, touch up roots and apply hair coloring," said an inventor, from Windsor, Conn., "so I invented the SMALL TOUCH UP."

The invention provides an improved way to mix hair coloring with a developer. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional hair coloring applicators. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent messes. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals age 12 and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the hassles and mess associated with regular hair coloring products and applicators."

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CPC-420, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

