InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Kit for Displaying Lights (TRO-906)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to display lights and decorate windows throughout a home, the front door, or garage doors," said an inventor, from Calgary, AB, Canada, "so I invented the ULTIMATE LIGHT SYSTEM. My design enables you to create a beautiful illuminated display."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient kit for displaying lights around windows, doors, and garage doors. In doing so, it would offer a beautiful holiday light display. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to struggle with standard lights and tape, nails or other fasteners. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-906, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp