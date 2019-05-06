InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Lighter Accessory for Windy Days (DPH-641)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to light cigars or cigarettes in the wind," said an inventor, from Conifer, Colo., "so I invented the TACTICAL JET LIGHTER."

The invention helps to prevent the wind from extinguishing the flame on a disposable lighter. In doing so, it enables a disposable lighter to be easily used during windy conditions. As a result, it increases convenience and it eliminates hassles and frustrations. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize disposable lighters. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a hassle-free way to use a disposable lighter on windy days."

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-641, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

