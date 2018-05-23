PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Phoenix, Ariz., likes to take along a lot of items and supplies when he rides his motorcycle, and conventional hard-shell saddle bags just aren't convenient enough. This inspired him to design something that solves the problem.
The SADDLE BAG INSERT CARRIER allows for more convenient organization and storage of a wide variety of items on a motorcycle. It ensures easier access, as well as prevents clutter and misplacement.
Versatile, compact, ergonomic, easy to use and producible in different sizes, colors and styles, the SADDLE BAG INSERT CARRIER is ideal for all motorcyclists. The inventor has created a prototype available.
The original design was submitted to the Phoenix office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-PHO-2417, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-organizer-for-motorcyclists-pho-2417-300651484.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Share this article