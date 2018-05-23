InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Organizer for Motorcyclists (PHO-2417)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Phoenix, Ariz., likes to take along a lot of items and supplies when he rides his motorcycle, and conventional hard-shell saddle bags just aren't convenient enough. This inspired him to design something that solves the problem.

The SADDLE BAG INSERT CARRIER allows for more convenient organization and storage of a wide variety of items on a motorcycle. It ensures easier access, as well as prevents clutter and misplacement.