InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Outdoor Food Covering (CKL-1011)

An inventor from Chicago, Ill., has invented ULTIMATE FOOD PROTECTOR, a device that protects foods from flies, bees, ants, etc., during various outdoor occasions. "Recently, I was entertaining guests and became frustrated that they kept lifting the lid on the food to see what it was, leaving it exposed to the elements," said the inventor. "This device would allow them to see the food inside while still protecting it." ULTIMATE FOOD PROTECTOR protects and displays foods, prepared or unprepared, from insects, bugs, dust or other debris while also allowing undividuals to view the food without removing a cover. It offers users peace of mind knowing that bugs would be kept away from the food.

Not only does this device help keep food safe and readily available, it also saves users time and effort that would be spent trying to keep bugs away. It is easy to use and clean for repeated use.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CKL-1011, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

