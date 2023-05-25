InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Tarp Hanging Device (TRO-869)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safer and easier way to secure a tarp from trees in an outdoor location," said an inventor, from Lindsay, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the TARP CLIMBER. My design eliminates the need to climb a tree or drive nails into the trunks of trees in order to reach or provide attachment points for tarp tie-downs."

The patent-pending invention provides quick and easy set-up of single or multiple tarpaulins at remote outdoor locations. In doing so, it would be used to hang the four corners of a camping tarp from trees. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to climb trees. The invention features a portable and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for campers and other outdoor enthusiasts.

