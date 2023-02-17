InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Trash/Leaf Bag Holder (FMB-165)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2023 "I wanted to create an easier way to fill and move a plastic yard, trash, or leaf bag," said an inventor, from Visalia, Calif., "so I invented the YARD BUDDY. My design would offer an improved alternative to struggling with a large round trash container."

The patent-pending invention provides a plastic trash/leaf yard cleanup bag holder for easy filling by one person. It also offers stress-free removal of the bag. As a result, it eliminates the need for assistance and it saves time and effort. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners, landscaping service providers, gardeners, contractors, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FMB-165, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp