InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Travel Accessory for Pets (WDH-2403)

PITTSBURGH, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to travel with your pet and pet supplies," said an inventor, from Waldorf, Md., "so I invented the ME TOO!."

The invention provides an effective way to hold bags, food and water for a dog or cat during a day trip. In doing so, it ensures that the necessary pet care accessories are readily available. As a result, it increases convenience and it could make traveling with a pet easier and more enjoyable. The invention features a space-saving design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to travel with multiple pet supply containers and bags."

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-WDH-2403, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

