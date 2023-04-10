InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Umbrella for Dogs (DCD-242)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create a convenient umbrella accessory for pet dogs," said an inventor, from Alexandria, Va., "so I invented the DOGBRELLA. My design would ensure that dogs stay dry and protected against the rain during walks." The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep a dog dry while outside in the rain. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with holding a traditional umbrella over a dog. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience and it provides added peace of mind for dog owners. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet dog owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations. The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DCD-242, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

