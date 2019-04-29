InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way to Remove Moisture from Eyewear (DHM-499)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effortless way to keep the lenses on my glasses clean and dry," said an inventor, from Fayetteville, N.C., "so I invented PERNAL'S 20/20 SMART FRAMES."

The invention provides an effective way to remove moisture or fog from eyewear. In doing so, it eliminates the need to wipe glasses with a paper towel or cloth. As a result, it could enhance visual clarity and safety. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize prescription glasses and other eyewear. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved alternative to traditional glasses."

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DHM-499, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

