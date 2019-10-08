InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way to Soothe an Infant in a Carrier (MOA-208)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy and effortless way to soothe a baby in a carrier seat," said an inventor, from Mobile, Ala., "so I invented the ROCK ME."

The invention provides an effective way to rock an infant in an infant carrier. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually rock a carrier with the hand or foot. As a result, it could help to calm and sooth a baby. The invention features a compact design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with infants and toddlers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design increases convenience and comfort for parents and babies."

The original design was submitted to the Mobile sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MOA-208, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

