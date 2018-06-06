InventHelp Inventor Develops COOKING SANITATION AID (SDB-1019)

The COOKING SANITATION AID provides a more sanitary way to drain water from a colander. In doing so, it prevents food from touching the surface of the sink or water backup. As a result, it saves time and effort and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, the COOKING SANITATION AID is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enhances sanitation in the kitchen."

