InventHelp Inventor Develops Cookware for Jalapeno Poppers (SKC-454)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love to make jalapeno poppers, but the current devices on the market turn the cooking into a hassle because the holes are too large, and the jalapenos fall through," said an inventor from Pierre, S.D. "To avoid this problem, and to keep the jalapeno poppers from becoming too greasy, I came up with this improved cookware."

She developed patent pending THE HE-SHE PAN to offer a more efficient way to cook jalapeno poppers. The design prevents the poppers from rolling around the pan when putting them on or removing them from the grill or oven. It also keeps the poppers from sitting in grease. The cookware allows the poppers to lay flat while cooking. The unit ensures that the poppers can be removed easily when finished cooking. Furthermore, the invention makes for a tasty meal.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SKC-454, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

