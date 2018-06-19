InventHelp Inventor Develops Cord Fastener Band (DPH-342)

He developed UNIVERSAL HOLD STRAP to prevent electrical and other cords or wires from unwinding while not in use. As such, it keeps storage areas neat and organized and eliminates the need to untangle appliance cords. Lightweight, compact and portable, this unique invention not only saves time and effort but is versatile, practical and easy to use, as well. Other appealing attributes include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I decided to pursue this idea because of my own personal need for keeping cords on household appliances as well as those in the garage and outside areas wound up neatly," he said.

