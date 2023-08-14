InventHelp Inventor Develops Covid Vaccination "Passport" Accessory (TLS-387)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy way to show that you are up-to-date on COVID vaccinations, especially when required by workplaces, schools, travel-related services, healthcare facilities, concert or sporting venues," said an inventor, from Marianna, Fla., "so I invented the I'M SAFE. My design can be easily viewed and it could provide added convenience and peace of mind for users."

The patent-pending invention provides an accessory to offer proof of COVID-19 vaccination. In doing so, it offers an alternative to transporting vaccination record cards. As a result, it ensures that proof of vaccination is readily accessible and it may inspire and encourage others to be vaccinated. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in various sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-387, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp