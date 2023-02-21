InventHelp Inventor Develops Custom Color Nail Polish Blending-Mixing Machine (LAX-1505)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple way to create custom color nail polish with infinite choices at home or in the salon," said an inventor, from Covina, Calif., "so I invented the TRU COLOUR DESIGN. My design provides convenient control for your desired color and finish creations." The invention provides infinite ways to create custom color nail polish. The built in touch screen enables the user to select the desired color and finish appearance of conventional or specialty nail polish such as gel-based nail polish. As a result, it increases color accuracy and convenience. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for salons, commercial locations, households, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations. Alternative applications include color blending for acrylic, oil and water-based art paint supplies. The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1505, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

