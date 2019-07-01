InventHelp Inventor Develops Custom Decorative Prosthetic Limb Sleeve Covers (SDB-1359)

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an amputee with a prosthetic device and thought it was unattractive and bland," said an inventor, from El Cajon, Calif. "This inspired me to develop a means to apply eye-catching sleeves/covers with unlimited designs for personal expression."

He developed the PROUD PROSTHETIC SLEEVES TO CUSTOMIZE PROSTHETICS TO EXPRESS YOURSELF to customize and enhance the appearance of a prosthetic limb. This invention would easily slip over the limb and improve self-confidence for the user. Additionally, it could contain pockets for housing personal items including a convenient method for conceal carry firearm applications. It could also feature various patterns, designs and pictures and it could compliment body art.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SDB-1359, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

