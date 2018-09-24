InventHelp Inventor Develops Cutting Device for Electric Edgers (SFO-563)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from San Jose, Calif., has developed patent pending THE WHACKER, a device that replaces the spooled reel cutting line in an electric edger/trimmer or weed eater. A prototype is available.

"I maintain my own lawn and grew tired of fighting with spooled line unraveling and knotting. I created a prototype and have been using it for over 2 years," said the inventor. THE WHACKER provides users with the choice of an alternative cutting device for their electric-powered units. It provides an easy way of trimming tough weeds and grass. This will eliminate the frustration of knotted, unwinding or jammed spools of cutting line. The device offers a convenient, easy-to-attach design. It is also easy to remove and replace when necessary.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SFO-563, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

