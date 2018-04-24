InventHelp Inventor Develops Cylinder Shaft Protector CKL-1032

The CYLINDER SHAFT PROTECTOR provides an effective way to protect hydraulic actuators on snow plows. In doing so, it helps to prevent leaks and unwanted damage. As a result, it reduces hassles and frustrations and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for the owners of snow plows. Additionally, the CYLINDER SHAFT PROTECTOR is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to shield a snow plow's hydraulic actuator from the elements."

