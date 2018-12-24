InventHelp Inventor Develops Dashboard Screen Shot (BRK-2561)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Birmingham, Ala., has developed the BRIEF TIME, a feature for motor vehicles designed to provide the driver with a clear photograph of another person on the dashboard screen.

"I developed my invention for safety reasons. I want to be able to see my kids and their surroundings when they call me while I'm in my car. I thought this may be a safety precaution for parents, but also handy for taxicab and other ride-sharing services," said the inventor.

The BRIEF TIME provides the driver with a visual of the soon-to-be passenger and their surroundings. This will help guide the driver/motorist to a passenger's location for pick up. This feature will provide added safety for both the driver and passenger. In addition, it will help boost driver efficiency. This feature is adaptable to different vehicles with integrated LCD dashboard screens.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BRK-2561, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

