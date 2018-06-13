PITTSBURGH, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Many women's fashions like tank tops and strapless garments are designed to leave the shoulders bare. Until now, strapless bras were the only way to prevent exposing bra straps while wearing these clothing styles. However, an inventor from Largo, Fla., came up with an idea that works when women need the support of bras with shoulder straps.
She developed a prototype for BARE ROMANTIC ACCENT JEWELRY to add a fashionable look to exposed bra straps. As such, it enhances any clothing style that does not cover the shoulders but is worn with a bra that has shoulder straps. As a result, it gives the wearer a feeling of confidence. This attractive, eye-catching accessory also serves as a conversation starter.
In addition, its affordable price makes it an ideal gift for any occasion.
The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I came up with this idea when dressing for a formal occasion and realized that the style of my top allowed my bra straps to show. Since I didn't want them exposed, I found a creative way to cover them," she said.
The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-KOC-665, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-decorative-bra-strap-covers-koc-665-300662187.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Share this article