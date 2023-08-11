InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Enhancement for Fingernails (PLB-244)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new way to accessorize and decorate fingernails," said an inventor from Philadelphia, Pa., "so I invented the EPPS INVENTION. My design offers a glamorous and artistic accessory, and it allows you to easily and frequently change the look and style of your nails."

The invention provides an effective way to decorate the fingernails. In doing so, it enables the nail decoration to be applied without mess or fuss. As a result, it saves time and effort and it offers an alternative to going to the nail salon for new nail designs. The invention features an eye-catching and novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who like to change the look of their nails. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PLB-244, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp