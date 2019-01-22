InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Fabric Covers for Pillows (ALL-1773)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While many people enjoy decorating and redecorating often, the process can become rather expensive. Fortunately, two inventors from Cumming, Ga., have found a way to cut down on the expense but not the decorations.

They developed a prototype for PILLOW SLEEVES to provide a quick and easy way to decorate in the home with holiday or other themes. At the same time, it is attractive and easy to apply and remove. Furthermore, it eliminates the expense of replacing pillows for each holiday or occasion, saving considerable shopping time and effort. Convenient, effective and affordably priced, this novel invention makes a great gift choice for any occasion. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventors' personal experience inspired the idea. "We enjoy decorating for different holidays with seasonal pillows but didn't want to have to buy new pillows for each holiday," one of them said.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1773, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

