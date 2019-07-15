InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Landscaping Accessory (TKG-4774)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a fun and unique way to create different spaces in my yard," said an inventor, from Bruington, Va., "so I invented PIGGY'S YARD BUDDIES."

The invention provides an effective way to distinguish or contain sections of a landscape. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional landscape borders. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of a yard. The invention features a decorative and novel design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and landscapers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could make a dull yard more interesting and inviting."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TKG-4774, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

