InventHelp Inventor Develops Device for Hanging & Controlling a Piñata (SDB-1432)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to suspend a piñata indoors or outdoors at birthday parties and other celebrations," said an inventor, from Bonita, Calif., "so I invented the PINATA STAND. My design would also allow an adult to control the piñata without putting him- or herself within range of the stick."

The invention provides a portable device for hanging and controlling a piñata. In doing so, it eliminates the need to find an appropriate place to hang a piñata. As a result, it enhances fun and safety and it can be used at indoor or outdoor parties. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for consumers and commercial party venues. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1432, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp