InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Defeat The Devil (CHK-905)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device for the deadly serious purpose of literally defeating the devil in your mind, heart and life," said an inventor, from Naperville, Ill., "so I invented the DEFEAT THE DEVIL. My design is meant to scare and stop listeners from sinning by instilling the fear of the Lord and Hell's unquenchable fire."

The invention provides an inspirational and educational device that would help Christians and others make the right choices and defeat the devil inside them. In doing so, it can be used to scare listeners and prevent them from doing the work of the devil. It also would educate users with Scriptures and other facts. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for Christians, would-be mass shooters, gang-bangers, pedophiles, and others tempted to sin and do the work of the devil.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-905, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp