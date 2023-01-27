InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Remove Moisture from Cloths (TRO-797)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional automotive detailer and I needed a better way to squeeze moisture from chamois and microfiber cloths," said an inventor, from London, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the EASY SQUEEZEE. My design would eliminate the tiring and inefficient method of repeated handwringing."

The invention provides an easier way to remove moisture from a chamois or microfiber cloth. In doing so, it eliminates the need to wring the cloth with both hands. As a result, it reduces hand strain and discomfort. It also ensures that cloths dry quickly for reuse. The invention features a portable and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for automotive detailers as well as household cleaning equipment.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

