InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Secure Freight (ADA-2073)

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide truck drivers with a much faster, easier, and more reliable brace for immobilizing different palletized goods being shipped by trailer," said an inventor, from Rockmart, Ga, "so I invented the EASY LOAD LOCK. My secure design would prevent the load from shifting and causing damage."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to secure freight within a trailer. In doing so, it prevents the freight from shifting. As a result, it increases safety and load protection. It also eliminates the need to struggle with traditional load locks or load straps. The invention features a simple and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for truck drivers, trucking companies, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-ADA-2073, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp