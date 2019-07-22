InventHelp Inventor Develops Diapering-Supply Organizer (WDH-2432)

PITTSBURGH, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a mother of two, I believe parents needed a better solution than carrying around one bag for multiple children," said an inventor from Winchester, Va. "My design eliminates the stress of misplaced items and offers the solution of a designated area for each child with the extension product '4 YOU' which includes individualized, child-specific compartments."

She developed the HALF 2 & 4 YOU to store all supplies for families with children. The invention eliminates the need to carry several bags; equipped with specific compartments throughout for each child by using "4 YOU" product. The unique design makes it easier to find items and eliminates digging through the bag while traveling, searching for supplies. In addition, it is ideal for parents and caregivers with more than one child because it has a pull-out/removable insert organizer, which comes out for when the diaper bag is no longer in use; that way, each child's item stays in place and organized while the bag is out of sight. Also, the bag becomes easily storable or a fashionable tote bag, while keeping your child's items organized.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-WDH-2432, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

