InventHelp Inventor Develops Dispensing Accessory for Condiment Packets (NPL-457)

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more convenient way to dispense condiments from a packet," said an inventor, from Lehigh Acres, Fla., "so I invented the EASY DOSE. My design helps to prevent messy fingers, stains on clothing, spillage and wastage of condiments, etc."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier means of dispensing condiments from packets. In doing so, it eliminates the frustration associated with traditional methods. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces messes. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who frequent fast-food establishments and restaurants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NPL-457, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp