InventHelp Inventor Develops Disposable Cover for Stethoscopes (ASP-211)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a physician and wanted to create a consistent and reliable way to prevent contamination of stethoscopes and possible disease transmission between patients," said an inventor, from Cibolo, Texas, "so I invented the STETHOSCOPE COVER & METHODS OF USE. My design would enhance the health and safety of patients by preventing nosocomial/hospital-acquired infections." The patent-pending invention provides a disposable cover for a stethoscope. In doing so, it helps prevent infection or contamination. As a result, it increases sanitation and safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a simple and disposable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for medical facilities. The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ASP-211, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp